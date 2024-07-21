Arike Ogunbowale wins second WNBA All-Star Game MVP after setting points record
By Scott Rogust
On Saturday, the best players in the WNBA competed in the annual All-Star Game. This year, the game consisted of the WNBA All-tars taking on members of Team USA, who are set to compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris later this month. This is the second time that Team USA faced off against the WNBA All-Stars, with the first being in 2021 ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
This game gave fans the opportunity to see college stars and WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play on the same team to face off against the likes of Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and more. This was a must-see event in Phoenix, Ariz.
On Saturday, Team WNBA bested Team USA 117-109 to earn bragging rights. That certainly was the case for Clark and Reese, who were snubbed from making the roster. But, neither rookie earned WNBA All-Star Game MVP. Instead, it was Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale.
After scoring 34 points, a new All-Star Game record, Ogunbowale was named MVP for the second time in her career. Ironically, Ogunbowale's first All-Star Game MVP was won back in 2021, which featured the same Team USA vs. Team WNBA format.
Arike Ogunbowale wins 2024 WNBA All-Star Game MVP
Ogunbowale is now one of just four players to win multiple All-Star Game MVP awards, joining Lisa Leslie (1999, 2001, 2003), Swin Cash (2009, 2011), and Maya Moore (2015, 2017, 2018).
Perhaps the craziest piece of information to know about Ogunbowale setting the record for most points scored in a WNBA All-Star Game is that the guard recorded them all in the second half. Ogunbowale made 10-of-20 field goal attempts and 8-of-13 from the three-point line in 31 minutes played.
Reese who has shined in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, recorded a double-double in her first All-Star Game appearance after recording 12 points (5-for-10 from the field) and 11 rebounds in 18 points off the bench. Reese is no stranger to double-doubles, as she set the rookie record at 15 consecutive games.
Clark, meanwhile, was close to setting the All-Star Game assists record, which is held by Sue Bird with 11. While Clark did finish with 10 assists, she did break the rookie assists record in a WNBA All-Star Game. The record was broken on an assist from Clark to Ogunbowale.
This year's edition of the WNBA All-Star Game was one to remember. When it comes to the most valuable player of the 2024 contest, it was Ogunbowale.