Arizona Bowl willingly goes into the Dogg Pound with its new sponsor
Just when you thought that the college football world couldn't get any bowl games that could top the hilarity of the Pop-Tart Bowl, they outdo themselves once again.
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports!, the Arizona Bowl will now be called the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
In the first year of this partnership, one bowl-eligible team from the Mountain West will face off against the greatest conference in sports: The Mid-American Conference or Mac as it is known.
This comes because Barstool dropped the name and broadcast rights to the game after it was revealed that the "financials" were not good enough for the company to continue their sponsorship of the game.
Dogg was most likely thrilled at this possible partnership as the rapper has always publicly enjoyed the game of football with him recently producing and starting in The UnderDoggs which is on Amazon Prime.
The rapper will also hope for a marketing boom of his new Gin & Juice brand canned cocktails that will come with the bowl being in the media.
With possible memes and matchups only imaginable at this stage, one of the only questions worth pondering is whether the rapper will continue sponsoring this bowl in the future.
Does the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl have long-term legs?
At this current moment, it's unclear if this partnership will continue past this year.
Yes, the artist is putting every bit of his following into this by creating events like the SNOOPER Bowl, with top California and Arizona youth football teams facing off. Still, it's hard to know if Dogg will get the attention needed to continue sponsoring the bowl.
Dogg has told fans that they should expect to see a halftime or postgame concert which could possibly include the famous rapper making an appearance. Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist plans to contribute to the broadcast, though a network has not been announced.
While the Arizona Bowl might change its name to another bowl partnership in a year or two, the college football world will at least get one bowl game worth of memes and interesting content as Dogg's has a very fun public personality.