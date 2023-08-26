Full list of Arizona Diamondback retired numbers -- and when they were retired
Looking at the Arizona Diamondbacks retired numbers and when these players earned that honor.
By Jason Cozad
Every team has that player or players that have made a significant impact on the franchise or have been a massive piece of what they need to win it all.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are no different than any other team, with players they have had to help move them to the biggest stage in Major League Baseball. Even though the Diamondbacks have only been around since the 1998 season, they have certainly been able to complete some significant feats and have made memorable memories.
One of those memorable memories came in the 2001 season when they went all the way to win the MLB World Series. Two players on that team helped push the team, and when the time came for Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson to hang up their cleats, there was only one action that the Diamondbacks could do: retire their numbers.
Arizona Diamondbacks retired numbers: Players and when they were retired
Luis Gonzalez, OF: No. 20, Date Retired: 2010
Luis Gonzalez was picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 1999 season by a trade with the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez came into the organization ready to play. Gonzalez played an excellent eight years with the Diamondbacks until 2006.
During those eight years, Gonzalez was able to top every category in the franchise with 1,194 games played, 1,337 hits, 310 doubles, 224 home runs, 650 walks, 780 runs, 774 RBIs, 4,488 at-bats, 2,373 total bases, .529 slugging percentage, and .391 on-base percentage.
Gonzalez was also a five-time All-star, but there is one play that Gonzalez will also be remembered for. Game 7 of the 2001 World Series is what Gonzalez will always be remembered for. Gonzalez was facing the New York Yankees closer and made contact, causing the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning, bringing home the first-ever championship.
Randy Johnson, SP: #51, Date Retired: 2015
Randy Johnson was picked up by the D-Backs before the 1999 season as a free agent. Johnson was able to play for the D-Backs twice in his career; the first time was 1999 until 2004 and then the 2007-2008 season.
During his time in Arizona, Johnson recorded four ERA crowns, three with Arizona, and five strikeout titles with Arizona. The 10-time All-Star also became second in the Major Leagues with 4,875 strikeouts, right behind Nolan Ryan on the strikeout list. Johnson also tossed a perfect game on May 18, 2004, when Johnson retired 27 hitters in Diamondbacks win over the Braves.
In 2001, Johnson was part of the World Series Champions team and was named co-MVP of the World Series. On August 8, 2015, Randy Johnson had his number retired in front of the D-Backs home crowd. In 2015, Randy Johnson was also the first Arizona Diamondback to be placed into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.