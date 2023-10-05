Arizona Diamondbacks 2023 playoff schedule: Dates, times and series-by-series updates
The six seeded Diamondbacks have moved on to the NLDS. Here's an update on their schedule for the 2023 playoffs.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have swept the Milwaukee Brewers two games to zero in the NL Wild Card, advancing on as the six seed in the National League. They took on Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta head on, grabbing wins against both top starters.
A team led by a mix of veterans and young stars, the Diamondbacks have the potential to make a big splash in October. They have (likely) the NL Rookie of the Year on their roster, alongside a plethora of other exciting hitters.
On the pitching staff, Zac Gallen anchors them and Gallen's impressive ability was already on full display in the NL Wild Card round. The righty was able to battle through a rough start to push this team into the next round, where they will match up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
How to watch the Diamondbacks on TV
The entire NLDS series between the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers will air on TBS. Actually, all ten potential NLDS games will be airing on TBS, including the Braves/Phillies series as well.
How to livestream Diamondbacks playoff games
The easiest way to livestream this series would be through the TBS app. Logging into your cable provider on the app will work well.
Some streaming services that carry TBS include Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. All of these options work to livestream the games.
Diamondbacks playoff schedule
Here is the full Diamondbacks playoff schedule for the NLDS, where they'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Saturday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 1, at Dodgers, 9:20 PM EST (TBS)
- Monday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2, at Dodgers, 9:00 PM EST (TBS)
- Wednesday, Oct. 11: NLDS Game 3, vs Dodgers, TBD (TBS)
- Thursday, Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 (If necessary) vs Dodgers, TBD (TBS)
- Saturday, Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 (If necessary) at Dodgers, TBD (TBS)