Arizona Diamondbacks: Will Torey Lovullo regret his surprising World Series roster decision?
The Arizona Diamondbacks will carry just 12 pitchers into the World Series, marking a departure from a winning formula in the NLCS.
By Kevin Henry
ARLINGTON, Texas — When the Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their World Series roster ahead of Friday's Game 1 matchup against the Texas Rangers, its composition marked a change from the NLCS victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Not just in the names on the roster, but rather how the Arizona player arsenal was split up. Lovullo will have just 12 pitchers at his disposal against the Rangers, one less than he had in a seven-game marathon against the Phillies that landed Arizona in their first World Series since 2001.
Against a Rangers lineup that has flexed its muscles in the postseason, could Lovullo regret having one less arm to lean on as the series moves along?
Why Torey Lovullo changed the Arizona Diamondbacks roster for the World Series
In Friday's pregame session, Lovullo acknowledged the change could have a detrimental impact on his team if Games 3 and 4 don't go Arizona's way early. With Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly penciled in for the two starts in Arizona, the length for Brandon Pfaadt could validate or destroy Arizona's roster strategy with its pitching.
"Games 3 and 4 might be a big concern for us. It might mean Brandon does have to go a little bit deeper in the game," Lovullo said. "The anticipation is that we've got to be a little bit more crafty and a little bit more careful knowing that we don't have 50 or 60 pitches sitting on that 14th pitcher in the bullpen."
The lack of another arm, however, means that Lovullo will have another bat at his disposal. Jace Peterson will give the Diamondbacks another left-handed bat off the bench, an option they were lacking against Philadelphia. Peterson, however, is just 0-for-1 this postseason, and slashed just .183/.276/.258 in 93 at-bats with Arizona after being acquired in a trade deadline deal with Oakland.
"There were some times when I looked down at the lineup card and we were flexed out a little bit," Lovullo said. "I thought, 'You know, it would be nice to have another left-handed option there.' It gets down to the importance of a left-handed bat helping us win a game, and maybe even the left-handed start, I don't know, could help us win a game over the fact the 13th or 14th pitcher could be there to help us get through a game that we don't want to use our A or B reliever."
It's a roll of the dice, and we'll see if Lovullo and the Diamondbacks can keep those gambles going in the Fall Classic.