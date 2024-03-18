Arizona March Madness Schedule: When do the Wildcats play next?
When does the Arizona Wildcats March Madness run begin?
By Lior Lampert
The Arizona Wildcats (25-8, 15-5) lost two of their last three games, falling short of winning the Pac-12 Tournament and entering March Madness on a slump.
Losses to USC, who didn’t qualify for The Big Dance and Oregon late in the season hurt Arizona’s chances of securing a No. 1 seed in the bracketology. But their steady play and dominant track record throughout the season were enough to overlook the late-season skid, earning them the No. 2 seed in the West region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket.
They will now look to put their recent struggles behind them as the program seeks a return to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 when they were defeated by the Wisconsin Badgers. But when do the Wildcats play next, and who will they face?
Arizona Wilcats March Madness Schedule
Arizona will face Long Beach State University (21-14, 10-10), led by senior guard Marcus Tsohonis on Thursday, Mar. 21, at 3 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game is on TBS.
The Wildcats, led by 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love, are expected to demolish the No. 15-seeded LBSU. FanDuel Sportsbook has them favored by 20.5 points.
Plenty of eyes will be on Love, who averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in his first season at Arizona after spending his first three years of college playing basketball at UNC. He, along with Oumar Bello, Pelle Larsson, and Keshad Johnson, will look to begin their tournament run on a high note.
Who will Arizona play next in March Madness?
Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Wildcats should advance to the next round. But they call it March Madness for a reason, and Arizona is no stranger to an upset loss, as evidenced by their being upset by the No. 15-seeded Princeton Tigers last year.
If they do advance, they will play the winner of the 7-10 matchup between Nevada and Dayton. Despite being the lower seed, the Wolfpack are a narrow favorite over the Flyers in that game.