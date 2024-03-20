Arkansas guard Taliah Scott enters transfer portal
One of the best freshmen in the country, Taliah Scott, has already decided to leave Arkansas and seek a new home in the transfer portal.
By Nick Andre
The NCAA Transfer Portal has opened and several women's college basketball players are looking for a new chapter in their journey. Some players dealt with a lack of playing time, sour relationships, and other situations that forced them to decide to leave their program.
Among the most impactful entries so far is freshman guard, Taliah Scott, who will be saying goodbye to the University of Arkansas and looking to take her talents to a new program.
This freshman class this season has been unbelievable in women’s basketball. The superstars in the class feature guards Juju Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, and Madison Booker who all led their schools to conference championships. Also, don’t forget about the impact Mikaylah Williams has had in her first season at LSU. Taliah Scott is another freshman who has taken the country by storm. She hasn’t shined like the other players mentioned but she demands respect from the entire country.
Scott was playing in a loaded SEC that featured several powerhouse programs. She was supposed to become the new face of the Razorbacks program and could help the team elevate to new heights. Scott was a star at St John’s Country Day, a McDonald's All-American and won Gatorade Player of the Year. Based on how well she played her senior year, many projected Scott’s game to easily translate to the college level.
Scott is a natural-born leader. She embraces the pressure of games and doesn’t mind taking things into her own hands. That's what head coach Mike Neighbors needed for his team moving forward. Scott was the floor general for the Razorbacks and did a terrific job of running their offensive sets to perfection. With her size, talent, and high IQ, Scott can beat teams from the perimeter or find driving lanes to attack and finish.
Scott averaged 22.1 points per game along with 3.3 rebounds on 40 percent shooting. From the start of the season, she shined in non-conference play as she had 10 games where she scored 20+ points. In SEC games, Taliah Scott continued to have moments where she shined as the best player on the floor. For instance, she led the charge with 33 points in a comeback win over Auburn. Unfortunately, conference play was cut short for Scott as she dealt with injuries.
Due to the loss of Scott, the Arkansas Razorbacks finished the season at 18-14, including 6-10 in the SEC, before losing to Auburn in the SEC Tournament. Despite playing only 20 games, Taliah Scott won five SEC Freshman of the Week Honors and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Wherever she lands next will be a program that will help her continue to excel at the college level.