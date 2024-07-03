Armando Bacot NIL value revealed: UNC star has received 'life-changing money'
Armando Bacot spent four years playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels but elected to return for a fifth using his COVID year that the NCAA granted. He became the all-time leading rebounder in Chapel Hill by doing so, topping Tyler Hansbrough.
Bacot made a national championship game and won an ACC regular-season title. He even said he would "die for this school" after winning against Ohio State during the 2022-23 season.
Off the court, Bacot spent a great deal as a businessman racking in deals with Crocs, Turbox Tax, Dunkin' Donuts and more. Former Tar Heel and 2017 national champion, Theo Pinson, brought him on his podcast which resulted in Bacot informing the world about his earnings as a college student, specifically just how much NIL money he actually made over his illustrious UNC career.
If you watched that clip carefully, you would have heard Bacot state he earned over "$2 million-plus" but then followed by "I'm saying that humbly though," sharing his gratitude for the position he was in while playing for arguably the best college basketball program in the country.
Bacot earned "life-changing money" which speaks volumes as a Richmond, VA native. He's done so much for the school of North Carolina and respectfully — he deserves every single penny thrown his way.
What's next for Armando Bacot in the basketball world?
Podcast aside, Bacot has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Utah Jazz pairing up with, interestingly enough, former Duke Blue Devil and No. 32 overall pick Kyle Filipowski.
It will be interesting to watch how he'll perform against the other top competition from this year's draft. It's a true test to see how he could possibly manage throughout the NBA. That would be a great piece to his already eventful basketball career.
The first game will take place on July 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBATV during the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League. There you can watch Bacot in action and work his way up to possibly earning more than $2 million.