Army-Navy game future locations for 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond
The 2023 edition of the Army-Nave game will be held in Massachusetts for the first time. Here is where "America's Game" will be held in 2024 and beyond.
By Scott Rogust
The college football regular season reached its conclusion, and bowl game matchups were confirmed. With that, there is going to be a bit of a wait to watch those games. But on the weekend after the conference championship games, there is one historic matchup that fans will be able to watch.
On Saturday, Dec. 9, the 124th Army-Navy Game takes place at 3:00 p.m. ET. It is a tradition like no other, as the Black Knights and the Midshipmen play for bragging rights on the gridiron. In 2023, "America's Game" will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the home of the NFL's New England Patriots.
The Army-Navy Game isn't held at one venue. Instead, it usually travels across stadiums located in the northeast United States. This year, it's in Massachusetts for the first time in the game's history. Taking that into consideration, where can fans expect to see the Army-Navy Game be held in the future? Well, we have that information for you below.
Confirmed Army-Navy game future locations for 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond
The locations for the Army-Navy game from 2024 until 2027 are confirmed, and they are as follows:
- 2024: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.
- 2025: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.
- 2026: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- 2027: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
From 2024 until 2025, "America's Game" will be held in Maryland. First at the home of the Washington Commanders in 2024 and then the the Baltimore Raven's stadium in 2025.
In 2026, MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, will play host to the Army-Navy Game.
Finally, in 2027, the Army-Navy Game returns to Philadelphia and will play in the home stadium of the NFL's Eagles.
Army-Navy Game historical locations by city
Here is every location that hosted the Army-Navy Game by descending order of most games played.
- John F. Kennedy Stadium (Philadelphia, Pa.): 41
- Franklin Field (Philadelphia, Pa.): 18
- Veterans Stadium (Philadelphia, Pa.): 17
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.): 14
- Polo Grounds (New York City, NY): 9
- Giants Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ): 4
- M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Md.): 4
- The Plain (West Point, NY): 2
- Worden Field (Annapolis, Md.): 2
- Municipal Stadium (Baltimore, Md.): 2
- Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY): 2
- Michie Stadium (West Point, NY): 2
- Osborne Field (Princeton, NJ): 1
- Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.): 1
- Thompson Stadium (Annapolis, Md.): 1
- Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.): 1
- FedEx Field (Landover, Md.): 1
- MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ): 1
In the history of the Army-Navy Game, Philadelphia has hosted it the most with 90 games through the 124 games across four different venues. The most was held at John F. Kennedy Stadium with 41.
Primarily the games were held on the East Coast, but there were exceptions. There was Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., who hosted the game back on 1926. Then there was the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif, who hosted "America's Game" back in 1983.