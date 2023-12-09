Army-Navy game uniforms explained: What each team’s uniforms represent
Here are the uniforms that both the Army and Navy football teams will wear in the 124th edition of "America's Game" and the meaning behind the designs.
By Scott Rogust
The Army-Navy Game is one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. On a yearly basis, the Black Knights and the Midshipmen face off on the football field for bragging rights. Through 123 games, the Navy holds the series lead with a 62-54-7 record over the Army.
On Saturday, Dec. 9, Army and Navy face off for the 124th time. Kickoff is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET, live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
As is the case every year, the Army and Navy football teams wear uniforms that honor either a military branch or a moment in history. These special football uniforms make "America's Game" feel that much more special.
Here is the uniforms that both Army and Navy will wear on Saturday and what each represent.
Army uniforms in 2023 Army-Navy game explained
Army and Nike have teamed up to design uniforms that honor the 3rd Infantry Division. Nicknamed the "Rock of the Marne," the division had been active since 1917. As for the uniforms, they will honor the 3rd Infantry Division that took part in the beginning phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year is the 20th anniversary of their participation.
Players for the Army will wear tan uniforms to denote the 3rd Infantry Division's time during the invasion of Iraq. The patch for the 3rd Infantry will be worn on the left shoulder of the jerseys. The back of the collar will feature the Iraq Campaign streamer, which features the colors of the Iraqi flag and a bronze star that "denotes participation in a named campaign." The font is similar to what has been used on Army vehicles.
The helmets will feature "Rocky the Bulldog," a logo designed by Walt Disney.
Above the visor of players helmets will feature "Dogface Soldier" written, which is about the Third Infantry Division's official song.
The pants feature "ROTM," which stands for "Rock of the Marne." There is also a tank marking on the right leg of the pants, which represents the thermal pattern the 3rd Infantry used on their vehicles.
Navy uniforms in 2023 Army-Navy game explained
As for the Navy, they partnered with Under Armour to create uniforms that honor the U.S. Submarine Force.
Under Armour is using their "Eclipse Navy" color for the uniforms, which is their darkest shade of navy. This was decided upon since it mimics "the covert design of a submarine hull." The full design of the uniform was created to honor the Submarine Force's nickname, "Silent Service."
On the sleeves of the jersey is a patch that features the Naval Academy Athletics anchor with the submarine warfare insignia. The submarine warfare insignia is also known as "dolphins/fish." On the left shoulder of the jersey is a patch honoring the USS Massachusetts.
The font of the jerseys is similar to the classification numbers found on a submarine hull.
Navy's helmets are handpainted and feature a Virginia Class Submarine that is underwater on the right side, and a Navy anchor with a submariner pin on the left side. On the front-center of the helmet is a color-changing sonar that is used on submarines.