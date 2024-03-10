Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
It felt like the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational was set to be a diversion from the pattern we've seen on the PGA Tour to start the season wherein it's been a shockingly high number of longshots holding the trophy at the end of the week. Entering Sunday's final round, it indeed looked as if that would be the case with Scottie Scheffler -- and his new mallet putter -- tied with Shane Lowry atop the leaderboard with quite a chase pack behind them. All of them vying to wear the red sweater in Orlando.
Still in the mix behind Scheffler and Lowry were last year's US Open champion and this year's champ at Pebble Beach, Wyndham Clark, along with Genesis winner Hideki Matsuyama, a resurgent Will Zalatoris and Russell Henley. And still threatening were the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Max Homa, Harris English and even Justin Thomas.
This is the type of test that the API provides, one of the stiffest on the PGA Tour that separates the true greats in the game of golf right now. And with such a test, the Arnold Palmer Invitational payout and purse match that with one of the bigger paydays of the season on the line. Let's see how that prize money breaks down this week.
Arnold Palmer Invitational purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will receive a whopping $4 million in prize money this week. As a legacy signature event on the PGA Tour that features a cut despite the limited field, the winner's share of the standard $20 million purse that we see at the API this week is a bit larger than the typical prize that we see by about $400,000. And with the way Bay Hill tested these players this week, they certainly earned every dollar.
Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a full breakdown of the Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution with the prize money by finishing position for the 58 players who made the cut.
Finishing Position
Prize Money
Winner
$4 million
2nd
$2.2 million
3rd
$1.4 million
4th
$1 million
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
51st
$51,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$49,000
54th
$48,000
55th
$47,000
56th
$46,000
57th
$45,000
58th
$44,000
Because of the cut rules at signature events, the players who weren't in the Top 50 but were still within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead made the cut, which led to 58 of the 69 players in the field making the cut. And doing so is obviously quite profitable this week.
Dead last among the players who made the cut will still receive $44,000, which is what you normally see for about a Top 40 or Top 35 finish on a normal week for the PGA Tour. And, of course, the Top 36 finishers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational get six figures in prize money with all of the Top 4 receiving a seven-figure payout.