Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

By Cody Williams

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
It felt like the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational was set to be a diversion from the pattern we've seen on the PGA Tour to start the season wherein it's been a shockingly high number of longshots holding the trophy at the end of the week. Entering Sunday's final round, it indeed looked as if that would be the case with Scottie Scheffler -- and his new mallet putter -- tied with Shane Lowry atop the leaderboard with quite a chase pack behind them. All of them vying to wear the red sweater in Orlando.

Still in the mix behind Scheffler and Lowry were last year's US Open champion and this year's champ at Pebble Beach, Wyndham Clark, along with Genesis winner Hideki Matsuyama, a resurgent Will Zalatoris and Russell Henley. And still threatening were the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Max Homa, Harris English and even Justin Thomas.

This is the type of test that the API provides, one of the stiffest on the PGA Tour that separates the true greats in the game of golf right now. And with such a test, the Arnold Palmer Invitational payout and purse match that with one of the bigger paydays of the season on the line. Let's see how that prize money breaks down this week.

Arnold Palmer Invitational purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will receive a whopping $4 million in prize money this week. As a legacy signature event on the PGA Tour that features a cut despite the limited field, the winner's share of the standard $20 million purse that we see at the API this week is a bit larger than the typical prize that we see by about $400,000. And with the way Bay Hill tested these players this week, they certainly earned every dollar.

Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a full breakdown of the Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution with the prize money by finishing position for the 58 players who made the cut.

Finishing Position

Prize Money

Winner

$4 million

2nd

$2.2 million

3rd

$1.4 million

4th

$1 million

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

51st

$51,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$49,000

54th

$48,000

55th

$47,000

56th

$46,000

57th

$45,000

58th

$44,000

Because of the cut rules at signature events, the players who weren't in the Top 50 but were still within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead made the cut, which led to 58 of the 69 players in the field making the cut. And doing so is obviously quite profitable this week.

Dead last among the players who made the cut will still receive $44,000, which is what you normally see for about a Top 40 or Top 35 finish on a normal week for the PGA Tour. And, of course, the Top 36 finishers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational get six figures in prize money with all of the Top 4 receiving a seven-figure payout.

