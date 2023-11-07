Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding donkey is the only highlight you need from Chargers-Jets
Who needs football when the Terminator is connecting with nature?
It's Monday. You've probably had a long day at work. You want to melt into the couch with a beer and a snack. You want to indulge in the finer elements of American culture with what the sophisticates call "Monday Night Football."
Alas, you realize it's a New York Jets game — and you hesitate. Do I really want to spend my Monday night watching the Jets? Is that the energy I want to bring to work tomorrow?
Well, what else am I going to do? You tough it out, and watch the Los Angeles Chargers leap out to a 14-0 lead after Zach Wilson fumbles, a Jets QB tradition. But you're not really focused on the football.
No, you're focused on Arnold Schwarzenegger's donkey.
Arnold Schwarzenegger interrupts Monday Night Football with wholesome donkey interaction
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a professional body-builder, beloved actor, former governor, and bestselling author. He is also, apparently, the best friend of a donkey he called 'Peyton 2' in a playful jab at Peyton Manning.
Some folks tune into the 'Manning Cast' for unique insight on the game of football from two all-time great quarterbacks. Others hope and pray for moments like this, when a high-profile guest completely hijacks the show with their natural charisma. Arnold is the Terminator. He beat the Predator. And now, he's a friend of nature who is serenely feeding a donkey in the middle of his guest spot on a football show.
How beautiful.
Arnold went on to deliver a long advertisement for his new book while Zach Wilson fumbled, with Peyton Manning failing to properly interject as the tide of the game turned. Schwarzenegger also went in-depth on the value of weightlifting and the evolution of weightlifting in the context of sports since his heyday. It was actual quite insightful, and a strong reminder that Schwarzenegger, in his own unique way, is one of the true athletic phenoms of the last 50 years.
Los Angeles is out to a quick and commanding lead in this game, but no matter the outcome, we can all rest easy knowing that Arnold's donkey is well fed. Hopefully the Manning brothers make arrangements to get the donkey back on the show in future weeks.