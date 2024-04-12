Arsenal vs. Aston Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The Premier League leaders Arsenal face a tough game this week as they take on fifth-placed Aston Villa. However, Unai Emery's side have been on a mixed run of form lately with just one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five league games. The Gunners on the other hand have been on a tremendous run with 10 wins from their last 11 league matches -- the only game they did not win was a 0-0 draw with Manchester City.
Both sides were in European action this week, with Arsenal drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Their goals came from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard. Saka has now managed 18 goals and 13 assists in 40 games in all competitions this season. Trossard's stats are not quite as good, having found the back of the net 13 times and created two assists in 38 matches.
Villa did win in the Europa Conference league on Thursday night as they defeated LOSC Lille 2-1. OIlie Watkins and John McGinn scored their goals. Watkins now has 25 goals in 44 this season and his domestic form has proved himself to be England's second-choice striker behind Harry Kane. Watkins is yet to establish himself on the international stage but has still scored three goals in 11 games for the Three Lions.
When the two sides met in the Premier League earlier in the season; Villa won 1-0 thanks to a goal from McGinn. Emery will be hoping his current team get one over his old employees again this weekend.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Apr. 14
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.