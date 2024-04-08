Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Harry Kane's hopes of winning the first silverware of his career are now quite slim after Bayern Munich's 3-2 loss to Heidenheim last weekend. The result means that if Bayer Leverkusen win their next game, then they will be the Bundesliga champions.
Bayern's only hope of lifting a trophy this season will then be if they can win the Champions League. However, they first have to get past Arsenal who they play away in the first-leg of the Quarter-Finals this week.
The match will see Kane as well as Eric Dier — who were both at Tottenham Hotspur — return to north London for the first time in Bayern's colors. The Gunners would love to make sure that Kane's first season with the German side ends trophyless.
Kane did get on the scoresheet in their last Bundesliga game. He has now scored 32 times in 28 league matches this season. He is set to win the top goalscorer trophy this campaign. However, the prize for this is ironically in the shape of a cannon ... the logo of Arsenal.
The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League and defeated Brighton 3-0 last weekend. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard were their goalscorers. They have been criticised this season for not having a prolific striker but their goals scored are shared throughout their team.
It is important that Mikel Arteta's side get a result against Bayern at home this week. However, they will also have an eye on this weekend's Premier League fixture with Aston Villa.
The return leg of this Champions League fixture is on Wednesday, April 17, kicking off at 3:00 p.m ET.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 9
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.