Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Arsenal against Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend.
Arsenal are currently the Premier League leaders but they are not expected to win the division this season. Manchester City are behind them by just one point and Pep Guardiola's side do have a game in hand. It looks like for the second successive season City will pip the Gunners at the post.
Mikel Arteta's side do go into this game on a high after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in the north London derby last weekend. An own-goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a strike from Bukayo Saka and a header from Kai Havertz sealed the victory for Arsenal.
Their opposition this weekend Bournemouth have done very well this season despite a poor start to the campaign. They did not win any of their first nine Premier League games and there were calls for Andoni Iraola to be sacked. However, he has turned it around and they are now 10th in the league. The decision to sack Gary O'Neil was heavily criticised but it now looks like the right decision. Although, O'Neil has done a very good job with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Bournemouth defeated Brighton 3-0 in their last game thanks to goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert. In their last five games they have had two wins, two defeats and one draw.
Arsenal lineup predictions
- David Raya
- Ben White
- William Saliba
- Gabriel
- Takehiro Tomiyasu
- Martin Odegaard
- Thomas Partey
- Declan Rice
- Bukayo Saka
- Kai Havertz
- Leandro Trossard
Bournemouth lineup predictions
- Mark Travers
- Adam Smith
- Marcos Senesi
- Lloyd Kelly
- Dango Ouattara
- Antoine Semenyo
- Alex Scott
- Lewis Cook
- Justin Kluivert
- Enes Unal
- Dominic Solanke
How to watch Arsenal vs. Bournemouth in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, May. 4
- Start Time: 07:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.