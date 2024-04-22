Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream, TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League. However, it might not be for long as Manchester City now have a game in hand on the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta's side put their midweek Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich behind them as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in the Premier League last weekend. Their goals came from Leandro Trossard and their captain Martin Odegaard.
Both players have impressive statistics this season. In 41 games in all competitions, Trossard has scored 14 goals and created two assists. As for Odegaard, in 43 matches, he has found the back of the net 11 times and made seven assists.
Chelsea lost to Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup last Saturday. It was a match that saw Nicholas Jackson miss a handful of chances for the Blues.
Mauricio Pochettino's side have had a disappointing season and they currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League. They have an outside chance of finishing in a Europa League / Europa Conference League place this campaign.
When the two sides met in the Premier League earlier this season the match finished 2-2. The Blues were two goals up thanks to finishes from Cole Palmer and Mykhaylo Mudryk. However, goals from Declan Rice and Trossard rescued a point for the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta's side need to win all their remaining games if they are to have any chance of lifting the league title this season. Even then, they still need to rely on City slipping up.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 23
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.