Arsenal vs. Everton: Premier League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Arsenal need to defeat Everton and pray that Manchester City somehow slip up against West Ham United if they are to have any hope of winning the Premier League on the final day of the season.
The Gunners have performed admirably this campaign but it looks like it will end with no silverware -- unless you count the Community Shield where Mikel Arteta's side beat City on penalties. Under Arteta, Arsenal have won two Community Shields and one FA Cup but for the team he has built, they will surely win more.
It will be very difficult for this Gunners side to go again after coming so close to winning the Premier League over the last two seasons. However, this is the challenge for Arteta who has just been awarded the Officer's Cross of the Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic in his homeland of Spain.
Arsenal face an Everton team this weekend who are safe from relegation. Sean Dyche's side have done very well this season considering the points deductions that they have suffered. The Toffees will be hoping for better days in the next campaign. However, uncertainty still remains as to who or who will not be taking over the club.
Arsenal lineup predictions
- David Raya
- Ben White
- William Saliba
- Gabriel
- Takehiro Tomiyasu
- Martin Odegaard
- Thomas Partey
- Declan Rice
- Bukayo Saka
- Kai Havertz
- Leandro Trossard
Everton lineup predictions
- Jordan Pickford
- Ashley Young
- James Tarkowski
- Jarrad Branthwaite
- Seamus Coleman
- James Garner
- Idrissa Gueye
- Amadou Onana
- Dwight McNeil
- Abdoulaye Doucoure
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin
How to watch Arsenal vs. Everton in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, May. 19
- Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.