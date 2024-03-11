Arsenal vs. FC Porto live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Arsenal play Porto in the second leg of their Champions League tie this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Arsenal beat Brentford in the Premier League last weekend thanks to a late strike from Kai Havertz. Results also went the Gunners' way as Manchester City and Liverpool drew which means that Mikel Arteta's side top the division.
Havertz has come under a lot of scrutiny at Arsenal since his €75.00m move from Chelsea. However, he is starting to score important goals and his record this season is not bad. The German has scored nine times and made three assists in 38 games in all competitions.
Declan Rice got Arsenal's other goal in the Brentford match and the England midfielder has been a huge success since joining from West Ham United last summer. Aaron Ramsdale got a rare opportunity to play at the weekend -- due to David Raya being ineligible to play against his parent club. Ramsdale was at fault for the Bees' equalizer but did also make some fine saves. Although, Raya will very likely return to Arteta's lineup in the Champions League this week.
Arsenal's opposition is Porto who are 1-0 up from the first leg thanks to Galeno's late goal in Portugal. Since that game, Porto are unbeaten in all competitions. They defeated Portimonense last time out 3-0 -- with goals from Nico Gonzalez, Galeno and Pepe.
At 41 years old, Pepe — who is formerly of Real Madrid — is showing that he can still compete with the best in European soccer.
Porto are third in the Liga Portugal behind Sporting and Benfica. They won the Champions League back in 2004 when Jose Mourinho was in charge, if they can get past Arsenal then they will be dreaming of replicating this success.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Porto in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 12
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.