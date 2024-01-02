Arsenal vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule, preview: Watch FA Cup online
Arsenal play Liverpool in the FA Cup this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Arsenal met Liverpool in the Premier League just before Christmas in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Gabriel's early goal was canceled out by a powerful strike from Mohamed Salah. However, Salah will not be there for the Reds this weekend as he has gone to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.
Salah will be a big miss for Liverpool, especially as he also scored twice as Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-2 on New Year's Day. However, Diogo Jota now has a goal and an assist in his last two games following a muscle injury and his return is timely for Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp's side are top of the Premier League and unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. They are also still in the Europa League and the EFL Cup, so it will be interesting to see if Klopp will play a full-strength side in the FA Cup this weekend. The Liverpool manager often complains about fixture congestion, so going out of the cup may be a blessing in disguise.
Unlike Liverpool who are losing Salah, Arsenal's squad has not been hindered by the Africa Cup of Nations. Thomas Partey was surprisingly left out of Ghana's squad. The midfielder has not featured for the Gunners since October but is expected to make his return soon.
Arsenal's Premier League title challenge has been on the slide in recent games. Since they dropped points against Liverpool, they have lost against West Ham United and Fulham. The Gunners are now fourth in the division and five points off the Reds.
Apart from two Community Shields, the FA Cup is the only trophy Mikel Arteta has won with Arsenal as a manager. The competition may be Arsenal's best chance of claiming silverware this season.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 7
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this FA Cup fixture live on ESPN.