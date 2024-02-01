Arsenal vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Arsenal take on Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The Premier League leaders Liverpool are on strong form having won their last four games in the division. They have been galvanized since Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving the club at the end of this season.
Liverpool defeated Chelsea 4-1 this week which was their first league game since Klopp's announcement. The Reds had four different goalscorers against the Blues with Diogo Jota, Conor Bradly, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz all getting on the scoresheet.
Bradley was Liverpool's man of the match against Chelsea, the 20-year-old scored his first goal for the club and made two assists.
Arsenal also won in the Premier League this week as they defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1. Their performance could have been marred by Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko clashing at the end of the game. However, their manager Mikel Arteta has put a positive on it by saying he loved seeing their demand for high standards.
Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka both got on the scoresheet against Forest. Saka now has seven goals and eight assists in 21 Premier League games this season.
Arsenal and Liverpool have already met twice this season. They drew 1-1 in the Premier League just before Christmas, where Gabriel's early goal was canceled out by Mohamed Salah. The two sides also played in the FA Cup in January, where Liverpool won 2-0 thanks to an own-goal from Jakub Kiwior and a strike from Diaz.
With Arsenal third in the division and only five points off Liverpool, this match is sure to be a title decider. Liverpool's home crowd have been spurred on in giving Klopp the send-off he deserves but it remains to be seen how they will fare at the Emirates this weekend.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 4
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock.