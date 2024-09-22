Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the draw vs. Man City?
Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The scoreline did not reflect the game, with the Gunners — who played much of the game with 10 men — deserving the win. Pep Guardiola's side stole a point thanks to a goal from John Stones in the 98th minute.
It would have been a huge statement in the Premier League title race if Mikel Arteta's side won. However, with City snatching the draw, there is a certain inevitability that it might just be Guardiola's season once more.
Arsenal–Man City Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
David Raya (GK): 8
Raya entered this game after making a fine double save against Atalanta in the Champions League last Thursday. The Spanish goalkeeper had another great game against City but was unfortunate to concede so late on.
Jurrien Timber (RB): 7
Timber has recently played as a left-back for Arsenal this season. However, the right-footed defender was switched to the right for this game and managed to keep Jeremy Doku quiet.
William Saliba (CB): 7
Saliba could have done better to prevent Erling Haaland from scoring but other than that, the Frenchman defended well.
Gabriel (CB): 8
The Brazilian put in another impressive performance and always looks like an aerial threat from set-pieces. Gabriel managed to score from Bukayo Saka's corner to give Arsenal the lead.
Riccardo Calafiori (LB): 8
Had an excellent game in his first Premier League start and scored an impressive strike from outside the box to equalize for the Gunners.
Midfielders
Bukayo Saka (RM): 8
Assisted Gabriel's goal but had to be substituted at half-time for Ben White following Leandro Trossard's red card.
Thomas Partey (CM) 7
Partey put in a solid defensive shift, particularly in the second half where Arsenal were sustaining relentless attacks from City.
Declan Rice (CM) 7
Rice slotted back into the Arsenal midfield well after missing their last Premier League game due to a suspension.
Gabriel Martinelli (LM): 7
Martinelli got the assist for Calafiori's goal and needs to keep on playing well with Raheem Sterling now an option for Arteta.
Forwards
Kai Havertz (ST): 7
Havertz looked up for it from the first minute, where he let Rodri know he was there by smashing into him.
Leandro Trossard (ST): 3
Trossard did not learn from Rice's red card against Brighton. The Belgian was also sent off for receiving a second booking for kicking the ball away.
Substitutes
- Ben White, 7/10
- Jakub Kiwior, 6/10
- Gabriel Jesus, N/A
- Myles Lewis-Skelly, N/A