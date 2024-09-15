Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Tottenham?
Arsenal, missing Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, still managed to win the north London derby in the Premier League. Gabriel's second-half header was enough to beat Tottenham at Spurs' home ground.
The result puts Mikel Arteta's side second in the Premier League and just two points behind the defending champions Manchester City. As for Spurs, they're now in 13th place in the division. Granted, we're only four games into the league campaign.
Arsenal–Tottenham Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
David Raya (GK): 8
Raya made some crucial blocks and saves as Tottenham started the game brightly. And he's certainly repaid the faith that Arteta had shown in him, when his manager dropped Aaron Ramsdale for the Spanish keeper last season.
Ben White (RB): 7
White performed well, but it's a shame that he's still in his self-imposed exile from the England national team.
William Saliba (CB): 7
This was another solid performance from Saliba, who kept Dominic Solanke quiet.
Gabriel (CB): 9
Gabriel partnered Saliba excellently—and scored the winner with a header from a set piece.
Jurrien Timber (LB): 7
Timber defended well and contributed to Arsenal's attack too.
Midfielders
Jorginho (CM): 6
Jorginho was Arsenal's captain today with Odegaard injured and Rice suspended. However, the Italian could not offer what Rice offers in the midfield.
Thomas Partey (CDM): 7
Spurs put out a very attacking lineup, and Partey did his job in midfield well.
Leandro Trossard (CM): 7
Trossard performed well in a deeper position but would have liked to contribute more to the Gunners' attack.
Forwards
Bukayo Saka (RW): 8
Another great show from Saka in a north London derby. Saka also assisted Gabriel's goal from a corner.
Kai Havertz (ST): 7
Havertz saw his header saved by Vicario in the first half. He also contributed well defensively for Arsenal.
Gabriel Martinelli (LW): 7
Put a good shift in, but Martinelli needs to improve his finishing and final ball.
Substitutes
- Gabriel Jesus, 6/10
- Raheem Sterling, 6/10
- Ethan Nwaneri, 6/10