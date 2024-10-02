Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. PSG?
Mikel Arteta is a former Paris Saint-Germain player. However, his Arsenal side showed no remorse in dispatching the French side 2-0 at the Emirates in the Champions League last night.
The result means the Gunners are eighth in the new league format of the competition. Finishing in the top eight is important because it means that you would automatically qualify for the round of 16.
Arsenal–PSG Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
David Raya (GK): 7
Raya rescued Arsenal with impressive saves in their draw with Atalanta in their last Champions League game. He had little to do against PSG but spread the ball about well.
Jurrien Timber (RB): 8
Timber kept Bradley Barcola quiet but unfortunately had to come off at half-time for Jakub Kiwior due to an injury.
William Saliba (CB): 7
Put in an impressive display with and without the ball.
Gabriel (CB): 7
Another solid performance from the Brazilian.
Riccardo Calafiori (LB): 7
Looked threatening going forward and was comfortable switching to right-back when Kiwior came on at the break.
Midfielders
Declan Rice (CDM): 7
Put in a disciplined performance but still looked threatening going forward when he could.
Thomas Partey (CDM): 7
He defended his back four well but was taken off after 64 minutes for Mikel Merino — who was making his Arsenal debut.
Kai Havertz (CAM): 8
Havertz scored a brave header to put Arsenal in front and looked dangerous all night playing in a deeper role.
Forwards
Bukayo Saka (RW): 8
An excellent display from Saka who found the back of the net when he put his crossed free-kick into a dangerous area.
Leandro Trossard (ST): 8
Assisted Havertz's goal with a great cross but would have been disappointed not to get on the scoresheet himself.
Gabriel Martinelli (LW): 7
The Gunners were more deadly on the right, but Martinelli looked good when called upon. However, he did miss a couple of good chances.
Substitutes
- Jakub Kiwior, 7/10
- Mikel Merino, 7/10
- Gabriel Jesus, 6/10
- Myles Lewis-Skelly, N/A