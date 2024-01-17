Arsenal schedule: When do The Gunners play Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and more
Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League but are still in the title race. Here are some notable fixtures for the Gunners that could decide who wins the league this season.
Arsenal came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League last season. They led eventual champions Manchester City for much of the campaign but they fell away at the end. This year they find themselves in fourth place but are only five points off the leaders Liverpool.
The Gunners have had mixed results recently but if they win these notable fixtures then they will have a chance of winning their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, February 4, kick-off 11:30 a.m. ET
Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League last month but the Reds got the better of them in the FA Cup -- winning 2-0. The two sides meet in February and the Gunners will be playing with a point to prove.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal, March 30, kick-off 10:00 a.m ET
Arsenal have clawed back a bit of revenge on Manchester City for losing the Premier League title to them last season. Mikel Arteta's side has beaten City in the Community Shield and won 1-0 in the league.
Doing the treble over Pep Guardiola's side would be some achievement. However, only winning the Premier League would banish the demons of the last campaign.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, April 13, kick-off 3:00 p.m. ET
Arsenal have already lost to Aston Villa this season -- they were defeated 1-0 last month. This was one of three defeats that the Gunners have suffered in their last five games.
Not many would have expected this game to be a title decider but that is a testament to how well Unai Emery — who used to manage Arsenal — has done with the club. Provided Aston Villa keep up their great form -- this match in April is sure to be a cracker.
More notable fixtures for Arsenal
The north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and the Gunners will be played on April 27. When the two sides met in September it finished 2-2. Spurs are level on points with Arsenal -- so they also have an outside shot at the title this season.
Arsenal's penultimate game of the season is against Manchester United on May 11. In the early years of the Premier League, it was these two sides that battled it out to win the division. United are now as low as seventh in the league but how they would like to wreck the Gunners' title hopes at the end of the campaign.