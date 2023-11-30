Arsenal vs. Wolves live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
The Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
It is a good time to be an Arsenal fan right now. They are top of the Premier League and won 6-0 in the Champions League this week.
Lens had beaten Arsenal earlier this season. However, Mikel Arteta's side avenged that defeat with six different players getting on the scoresheet. The result qualified the Gunners for the knockout stages.
Arsenal's 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend put them top of the Premier League. Kai Havertz who has had a mixed start to life at the club got the winner in the 89th minute.
Manchester City and Liverpool are hot on the Gunners' heels, so Arteta's side cannot afford any slip-ups. Arsenal led the league for much of last season and should have learned their lessons of complacency.
They come up against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have been on the end of many controversial VAR decisions this season. Despite this, the Wolves are still 12th in the division and credit must go to their manager Gary O'Neil.
O'Neil was unlucky to lose his job at AFC Bournemouth after doing a great job in keeping them up last season. He has done very well at Wolves after taking over at short notice when Julen Lopetegui left the role just before the start of the campaign.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Wolves in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 10:0 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: NBC
Fans can watch this Premier League match live on NBC.