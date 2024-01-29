Aryna Sabalenka, first woman in a decade to defend AO title, is still celebrating
Aryna Sabalenka defended her maiden slam title at the Australian Open with a second one on Saturday, defeating China’s Qinwen Zheng, 6-3, 6-2. Known for her humor, she’s been posting some fun celebrations ever since.
The Australian Open is affectionately referred to as the ‘happy slam’ by the players, and perhaps Aryna Sabalenka personifies this best. Known for her fun personality and funny speeches—where you have no idea what she’s going to say—Saba’s been showing why fans are enamored with her.
The world No. 2 walked into the press conference afterwards and immediately took her winner’s glass of champagne. And why wouldn’t she? She’s the first female player in a decade to successfully defend her title at the Australian Open.
“I had just a little drink, a little sweet, we’ve been dancing, having fun, that’s how we celebrate,” said 25-year-old, sunny Sabalenka, letting it all sink as a two-time Australian Open champion, according to the Australian Open web site.
She admitted that dancing is “always her favorite thing to do,” while taking the championship stroll around the stadium with her new prized trophy. She also said she didn’t prepare a trophy presentation speech during the Google Pixel interview conducted during the walk. Fans have always appreciated how she speaks from the heart. She also admitted that she would probably celebrate with her favorite drink, tequila.
"I have the craziest team."
Poking fun at her team has been a running theme in the Belarussian’s speeches, and they seem good-naturedly used to it.
Not be left out, Sabalenka’s team got in on the celebratory action in a video that the reigning Australian Open grand slam champ posted to her TikTok, including their epic dance moves that featured the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after her big victory on Saturday.
“Of course, it was my idea,” she said about the hilarious TikTok reel. “I put them under pressure to make this video happen, I felt like we had to do it, we did it last year, so we’re going to keep doing it and I don’t know, I hope it’s for good luck right?”
“We started the tournament with a dance, we finished it with a dance,” concluded the two-time Grand Slam champion, laughing.
Sabalenka also took time for a classy, elegant photo shoot with the trophy at the Royal Exhibition Building, Carlton Gardens the next day.
“There’s a lot of things to love about Melbourne,” she said about the place where she’s achieved her greatest tennis success. “I love the crowd, the people, the way they support me, that’s something unbelievable, and it’s so enjoyable to play in front of all of them – I think that’s the best thing about Melbourne and that’s why I think I play really well here.”
“I love that there’s a lot of parks, it’s beautiful nature, a lot of great restaurants, great coffee,” said Sabalenka, about why she enjoys Sydney so much.
Popular on and off the court, the two-time grand slam champion received plenty of accolades from her peers and fans, including from tennis legend and Australian Rod Lever, who the Melbourne stadium is named after.
This prompted the AO team to come up with a fun new description for the win.
She also gained praise from the world No. 1, Iga Swiatek, who lost at the end of the first week.
Sabalenka was applauded by tennis legend and commentator Chris Evert. And oh, by the way, they both share two Australian Open singles titles.
And received further praise from rival and world No. 6 Ons Jabeur.
“I still need time to process,” said the 25-year-old, in a thank you message to her fans and supporters.
In an Olympic year, Sabalenka put herself in an excellent position in preparation for the summer’s games. Despite the win in Melbourne, she will remain the world No. 2, but the race for the top WTA ranking between her and Swiatek will continue to heat up all year. Saba’s also in terrific form to dominate the hard court season until the spring clay events.