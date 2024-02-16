AS Monaco vs. Toulouse live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Ligue 1 live
AS Monaco play Toulouse in Ligue 1 this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
AS Monaco defeated OGC Nice in the Derby de la Cote d'Azur last weekend which puts them third in Ligue 1. They need to make sure that they keep on winning games in order to secure qualification for the Champions League next season.
Denis Zakaria scored a brace, whilst Aleksandr Golovin got the other against Nice. Wissam Ben Yedder came back into the Monaco lineup, which meant that Folarin Balogun was dropped to the bench. However, the USMNT forward did come on as a substitute in the 80th minute of the match.
Monaco face Toulouse this weekend in Ligue 1. Both sides have suffered shock defeats to third-division Rouen in the Coupe de France this season.
Toulouse are 14th in Ligue 1 and just one point above the relegation zone. They need to start picking up points or they will be a Ligue 2 side next season. They have two wins and three defeats in their last five league games.
Last time out in Ligue 1, they lost 2-1 to Nantes, with Thijs Dallinga scoring their only goal. Dallinga has scored 12 goals in 29 games in all competitions this season. If Toulouse are to get a result against Monaco, then they will need the Dutch forward firing.
Toulouse also have the Europa League to worry about. They lost 2-1 to Benfica this week and have the return leg at home the following Tuesday. Mikkel Desler got their goal against the Portuguese side, which was his first one of the season.
How to watch AS Monaco vs. Toulouse in Ligue 1
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Start Time: 09.00 a.m. ET
- Location: Monaco, France
- Stadium: Stade Louis II
- TV info: beIN SPORTS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Ligue 1 match on beIN SPORTS with a live stream on Fubo.