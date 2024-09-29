Ashton Jeanty’s Heisman-caliber start for Boise State puts an all-time legend in rearview
By Austen Bundy
If you didn't stay up to watch No. 25 Boise State demolish undefeated Washington State 45-24, then you missed out (again) on seeing a likely Heisman Trophy finalist.
The Broncos' Ashton Jeanty, a junior running back, put on another Herculean effort on Saturday, posting 259 yards and four touchdowns. He's the only FBS rusher this season to post multiple four score games - it's only Week 5.
Jeanty posted a 267 yard, six touchdown game in Week 1 against Georgia Southern. He hasn't had less than 120 yards in a game all year.
Could Jeanty break Barry Sanders' all-time single-season rushing record?
It may seem premature to start invoking the great Barry Sanders' name in the same conversation as Jeanty, but the stats are pointing towards the Boise State rusher being a worthy comparison already.
Through four games in 1988, when Sanders broke the NCAA single-season rushing record, he had tallied 813 yards - Jeanty has 845. The two are also tied in rushing touchdowns so far at 13 (Sanders had 15 total scores due to two kick/punt returns into the endzone).
Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon was the last college rusher to come anywhere close to Sanders' 1988 record (2628 yards), posting 2,587 yards in 2014.
Jeanty, at the moment, is on pace for 2,535 yards this season (211.25 yards per game) - just under a hundred yards short of Sanders. It's entirely possible he picks up that pace as the season progresses (barring injuries, of course).
If Jeanty can come that close or even surpass Sanders' titanic mark, he would have an extremely convincing argument to win the Heisman over guys like Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
His claim would be especially boosted if he leads Boise State to the expanded College Football Playoff. The Broncos were boosted to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 15 poll on Sunday.