Aston Villa vs. Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Aston Villa against Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.
Mauricio Pochettino's plan of showing that Chelsea are not Cole Palmer FC backfired as the Blues lost 5-0 to Arsenal this week with their star man missing. Palmer has scored 20 goals with nine assists in 28 Premier League games this season. It is still to be seen whether he will recover from his illness in time for Chelsea's match with Aston Villa this weekend.
Unai Emery could have been a manager in demand this summer. However, he has now agreed to extent his contract with Villa until 2027. This news will have very been well recieved at Villa Park. Emery has Villa on the brink of Champions League qualification and it is great for Villa that he is planning on building on his success.
Villa are currently fourth in the Premier League and six points above Tottenham Hotspur -- who are in fifth place. However, Spurs do have two games in hand on Villa, so it is imperative that Emery's side do not take their foot off the gas.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, Villa won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ollie Watkins. The England forward has scored 26 times in 47 games in all competitions this season.
Aston Villa lineup predictions
- Emiliano Martinez
- Matty Cash
- Ezri Konsa
- Pau Torres
- Lucas Digne
- John McGinn
- Youri Tielemans
- Leon Bailey
- Moussa Diaby
- Morgan Rogers
- Ollie Watkins
Chelsea lineup predictions
- Djordje Petrovic
- Marc Cucurella
- Benoit Badiashile
- Thiago Silva
- Alfie Gilchrist
- Moises Caicedo
- Enzo Fernandez
- Raheem Sterling
- Conor Gallagher
- Noni Madueke
- Nicolas Jackson
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 27
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: Peacock Premium
- Live Stream: Peacock Premium
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock Premium.