Aston Villa vs. Manchester United live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Aston Villa were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea this week. However, they are still fourth in the Premier League and have a real chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Winning the division just might be out of their reach but they are just five points behind the leaders Liverpool.
Unai Emery's side face Manchester United this weekend who beat them 3-2 just five league games ago. That day Villa were two goals up thanks to John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker. However, a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a late winner from Rasmus Hojlund ensured the three points went to the Red Devils.
After beating Villa, United's form in the Premier League has been mixed, they lost to Nottingham Forest, then drew with Tottenham Hotspur. However, they have won their last two games which came against Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.
Garnacho scored another brace against the Hammers but his stats for this season are just five goals and two assists in 21 Premier League games.
Eric ten Hag's side are sixth in the league and eight points off Villa. They have a lot of catching up to do but they can still qualify for the Champions League.
United finished bottom of their Champions League group earlier in the season. However, if they can get back into the competition then they can restore some pride.
With Sir Jim Ratcliffe now owning 25 percent of United, ten Hag is on trial at the club. If he is to stay in his job then the manager must ensure a strong end to this season.
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester United in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.