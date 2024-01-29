Aston Villa vs. Newcastle live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Aston Villa take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Aston Villa suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the Premier League. However, both teams have had differing fortunes since that result.
Villa's defeat to Newcastle was not a sign of things to come. They are currently fourth in the league and only five points off the league leaders, Liverpool. As for the Magpies, they are all the way down in 10th, having lost their last four games in the division.
Unai Emery's side have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last five games in all competitions. Their last two games have both been 0-0 draws. Villa need Ollie Watkins to start scoring again. The England forward has not scored since Dec. 17 -- when he found the back of the net against his former club Brentford.
Watkins will most likely be the backup striker to Harry Kane for England at the European Championship this summer. However, he needs to score more goals to make sure he gets as much game time as he can for Gareth Southgate's side.
Although Newcastle have lost their last four Premier League games, they have won twice in the FA Cup amongst those fixtures. They beat local rivals Sunderland 3-0 and defeated Fulham 2-0. Also, their last Premier League game saw Eddie Howe's side put in a promising performance.
They lost 3-2 to Manchester City but only to an Oscar Bobb goal in added time. Alexander Isak scored in that game and he now has 10 goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season. If Newcastle are to get a result against Villa, then they will need Isak firing.
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United in the Premier League
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Start Time: 15.15 p.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.