Aston Villa player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Bayern Munich?
Aston Villa defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 in the 1982 European Cup final. History repeated itself as Villa beat Bayern by the same scoreline last night in the Champions League thanks to Jhon Duran's goal.
Unai Emery's side now has two wins from two games in the Champions League this season. They are also fifth in the Premier League and face Manchester United this weekend. Given the form of the two sides, you would have to back Villa against the Red Devils.
Aston Villa–Bayern Munich Champions League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Aston Villa players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeepers and defenders
Emiliano Martinez (GK): 8
Both Villa and Bayern had World Cup-winning goalkeepers, Emiliano Martinez and Manuel Neuer, respectively. However, it was Martinez who had the far better game. The Argentine notably made an excellent save to deny Michael Olise's effort from range and made two crucial stops in added time.
Ezri Konsa (RB): 7
Konsa put in a great defensive display.
Diego Carlos (CB): 7
The Brazilian was solid in helping to keep Harry Kane quiet.
Pau Torres (CB): 8
Torres thought he had given the Villa the lead, only for his goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside. However, he then played the ball through which Duran fired past Neuer for the winner.
Lucas Digne (LB): 8
Serge Gnabry did get the better of Digne on occasions, but overall, Digne had a very good game.
Midfielders
Jacob Ramsey (RM): 7
Played well but unfortunately had to come off after 27 minutes for Leon Bailey due to injury. Bailey was then replaced by Ian Maatsen.
Amadou Onana (CM): 8
Put in a great performance but got injured and had to come off during the second half for Ross Barkley.
Youri Tielemans (CM): 7
Tielemans caused problems for Bayern with his excellent range of passing.
Jaden Philogene (LM): 7
Philogene was dangerous on the left-hand side.
Forwards
Ollie Watkins (CF): 7
Watkins was a handful for Bayern's defence and got the better of Dayot Upamecano on many occasions. His replacement, Duran, scored the winner, and the Colombian is becoming a super-sub for Villa.
Morgan Rogers (CF): 7
Rogers' runs caused problems for Bayern's defenders.
Substitutes
- Leon Bailey, 6/10
- Ross Barkley, 7/10
- Ian Maatsen, 6/10
- Jhon Duran, 8/10