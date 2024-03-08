Aston Villa vs. Tottenham live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
There is a big game in the race for qualifying for the Champions League in the Premier League this weekend as Aston Villa play Tottenham Hotpsur. Villa, who are currently fourth host the team directly below them Spurs. Ange Postecoglou's side are five points below Unai Emery's, so this game is a 'six-pointer' in the quest to play in European soccer's most prestigious competition next season.
Villa were in action this week in the Europa Conference League. They drew 0-0 with Ajax and both teams had a player sent off. Villa had Ezri Konsa was shown a red card. Emery was prioritizing the match against Spurs as he rested John McGinn and Leon Bailey.
The team from Birmingham will still be expected to advance past Ajax as they are at home in the second leg. They also have Emery, who has won the Europa League four times. Winning the Europa Conference League will only qualify Villa for the Europa League. However, if they are to keep their place in the top four in the Premier League, then it will be Champions League soccer at Villa Park next season.
Tottenham have been without European soccer this season and their results recently in the Premier League have been mixed. They have three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games. The loss came against Wolverhampton Wanderers but they bounced back from this to win 3-1 against Crystal Palace in their last game.
Timo Werner got his first goal for Spurs against Palace. The German who had an unsuccessful time at Chelsea is starting to prove his doubters wrong.
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 10
- Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.