Aston Villa vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
It's fourth against third in the Premier League this week as Aston Villa take on Manchester City. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Both Aston Villa and Manchester City could only draw in the Premier League last weekend which leaves Unai Emery's side in fourth place and Pep Guardiola's in third.
City were considerably frustrated as they thought they had won it through Jack Grealish's late goal. However, Dejan Kulusevski equalized for Tottenham Hotspur in the 90th minute. Erling Haaland was particularly critical of the referee Simon Hooper after he failed to play advantage after Spurs had equalised.
Guardiola's side are now three points off the league leaders Arsenal. They trailed the Gunners for much of last season but won it late on. So long as they do not continue to drop points, it will be expected that they will have a similar campaign.
Aston Villa drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth in their last game. They needed Ollie Watkins to score in the 90th minute to rescue a point. Watkins has now scored eight goals and made eight assists in 14 Premier League games this campaign.
Villa remain in the Champions League places but only two points ahead of fifth-place Spurs. Emery has done a fantastic job to get them to where they are. This week will be a test to show if they really can qualify for European soccer's premier competition this season.
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6
- Start Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on Peacock.