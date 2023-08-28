Aston Villa will win the Europa Conference League this season
Aston Villa are set to qualify for the Europa Conference League this week and Unai Emery's side will be heavily fancied to win the whole competition.
Aston Villa play the second leg of the Europa Conference League qualifying play-off this week. They are leading Hibernian 5-0, so unless Hibs can pull off a miracle, Villa will claim their place in the group stage.
Unai Emery's side will be fancied to win the whole competition and here are three reasons why:
The Aston Villa manager
Unai Emery has done unbelievably well since taking over Steven Gerrard's side which was facing a relegation battle last season. Emery turned their campaign around to qualify them for European competition.
The Spanish coach is an expert in European competition. He has won the Europa League four times, once with Villareal and three times with Sevilla. If any manager can is capable of delivering another European trophy to Villa Park, then it is Emery.
The Aston Villa squad
Aston Villa started the season badly as they lost 5-1 to Newcastle United. However, they have since had high-scoring victories over Everton, Hibernian and Burnely.
Last weekend's victory over the Clarets inspired Emery's decision to move Matty Cash into a midfield role. The Poland international scored twice in a 3-1 victory. The result meant Villa are now 7th in the Premier League, which was where they finished last season.
Ollie Watkins scored a hat-tick against Hibs in the first leg and on Thursday will be relishing the chance to add more to his tally. The England man will be hoping to be in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championships at the end of this season and he will be hard to ignore if he continues his current form.
Villa are led by John McGinn who has been one of the best players for the club since he joined them in 2018. They even have a World Cup-winning goalkeeper in Emiliano Martinez, between the sticks. The Argentine's fiery antics could play a crucial role in them winning the Conference League, especially if any tie goes to penalties.
Claret and blue success in the competion
West Ham United who also wear claret and blue won the Europa Conference League last season. Any Premier League side in the competition will be one of the favorites.
Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has backed the club to replicate the Hammers success this season. He said on talkSPORT, "I feel this season, Aston Villa have a big chance to win the Conference League. West Ham showed how to do it last season and I think Aston Villa have a better team last season and this season than West Ham.
“Emery’s here to bring back the glory days! We can win the Conference League, and an FA Cup. He’s gonna take every game seriously.”