When was the last time Aston Villa won the Premier League title?
Aston Villa are currently second in the Premier League and have a chance to win it this year. However, their last league title came back when English soccer's top flight was called the First Division.
Aston Villa have technically never won the Premier League as their last league title came when English soccer's top flight was called the First Division.
When did Aston Villa last win the First Division?
Aston Villa had dominated English soccer in the late 1890s and early 1900s, where they won six of their seven First Division titles. However, their last league triumph came in the 1980-81 season, which was the club's first in 71 years.
Ron Saunders was their manager during that season where they went toe-to-toe with Ipswich Town before finishing four points ahead of the Tractor Boys.
Liverpool who were the defending champions finished fifth and Manchester United finished as low as eighth.
Villa only used 14 players that season with just eight of them getting on the scoresheet. Peter Withe scored 20 of their goals, which was the most in the division alongside Steve Archibald of Tottenham Hotspur.
By winning the league, Villa qualified for the European Cup which they won the following season. They beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Withe.
Can Aston Villa win the Premier League this season?
Aston Villa's campaign began disastrously as they lost 5-1 to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the season. This was not a sign of things to come as Newcastle are now ninth in the Premier League and Villa are second.
Villa bounced back from the defeat to the Magpies by defeating Everton 4-0 and Burnley 3-1. However, they then lost 3-0 to Liverpool. Unai Emery's side then went unbeaten in six games.
The Villans then suffered a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest but went on another unbeaten run which this time included seven games. Emery's men then lost 3-2 to Manchesteer United but beat Burnley in thier last game 3-2.
Villa's four defeats have been few and far between. They have come back stronger from these setbacks which is testament to their manager. Emery deserves a lot of credit for how he has turned around a side that was struggling under Steven Gerrard last season.
The club have also been competing in the Europa Conference League this season. Emery is often known for being a manager for European competition as he has won the Europa League four times. His only league trophy came with Paris Saint-Germain.
Villa have a very good squad this season which includes Argentina's World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. They also have England international Ollie Watkins who has nine goals and 10 assists in 20 Premier League games this season.
If Villa can keep the core of their squad fit and if Emery can balance playing in Europe as well this season, then the club could claim their first league title in 43 years.