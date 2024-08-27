Astros could shoot themselves in foot with Kyle Tucker’s return from injury
By Lior Lampert
Following a rough start to the 2024 MLB campaign, the Houston Astros have bounced back nicely. After falling as many as 12 games below .500 in May, the club finds themselves firmly in control of their destiny to make the playoffs.
Baseball Reference currently gives Houston a 95.5 percent chance of reaching the postseason, including a 94.4 percent likelihood of winning the American League West. Impressively, they've righted the ship sans All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker, who's been out since June 3 due to a shin contusion. But by the sound of recent comments from Astros general manager Dana Brown, the veteran outfielder could return sooner rather than later.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic ($), Brown suggests Tucker may be back in the lineup for Houston "during the first week of September." However, the Astros exec made it sound like the 27-year-old is getting rushed back into action, which may be a cause for concern.
Astros could shoot themselves in the foot by rushing Kyle Tucker back from injury
Tucker's at a stage in his recovery "where you have to push it a little harder and see how it goes," Brown states via Rome. Does that sound like someone who's ready to be inserted into a red-hot Astros team looking to capitalize on their exceptional turnaround and second-half run?
Moreover, Rome cites Brown saying Tucker "will have to manage" some pain upon his eventual return, suggesting he won't be at full strength. Considering he's a significant contributor for the Astros, it makes sense they want him back as soon as possible. Nonetheless, they shouldn't let their recent success expedite his healing process.
Houston is comfortably in a position to secure a divisional title. Why not give Tucker as much time as possible to ensure he's 100 percent healthy? It feels counterintuitive to speed his rehabilitation only to risk seeing him get hurt again.
Before getting placed on the 60-day injured list in July, Tucker was batting .266/.395/.584 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs. Despite the Astros potentially hurrying him back, his presence in the heart of Houston's batting order will be a welcomed addition regardless.