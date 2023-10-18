Dusty Baker considering drastic move to wake up Kyle Tucker in ALCS
With outfielder Kyle Tucker in a slump this postseason, manager Dusty Baker has spoken to him about a change ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS.
By Scott Rogust
The Houston Astros find themselves in an 0-2 American League Championship Series hole against the Texas Rangers. They were shut out 2-0 in Game 1, while a comeback attempt fell short in Game 2, resulting in a 5-4 loss.
Given that this is the Astros, you can't count them out, considering their recent success. But, the Astros are considering making some changes, and they involve outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is in the middle of a slump.
While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Astros manager Dusty Baker revealed that he spoke with Tucker that day, and they may temporarily move him down the batting order.
Regarding how Tucker feels about this news from his manager, the outfielder says he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.
“Whatever we can do to possibly try and win games is fine,” said Tucker, h/t Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “We have talks throughout the year about that and other stuff just in general. I’m trying to focus on going out there and making good plays on defense and trying to move runners over and get guys in. We’ll just see how tomorrow goes.”
Dusty Baker considering moving Kyle Tucker down batting order for Game 3 of ALCS
Tucker's slump is rather shocking, considering how well he played this season. Through 157 regular-season games, Tucker recorded a .284 batting average, .369 on-base percentage, .517 slugging percentage, 29 home runs, 97 runs, an AL-high 112 RBI, 163 hits, 92 strikeouts, and 80 walks in 574 at-bats.
This postseason, Tucker has gone 2-for-22 at the plate with seven strikeouts, three walks, one RBI, and one double in six games. This comes as he batted cleanup (fourth) in four games and fifth so far in the ALCS.
As a team, the Astros are slashing .232/.284/.448 while recording 13 home runs, 24 RBI, 24 runs, 47 hits, 54 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 203 at-bats (six games).
We'll see how Houston's batting order will look like for Game 3 just before the first pitch is thrown on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 8:03 p.m. ET.