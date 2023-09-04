Astros fan totally makes up for interference with incredible interview
Fan interference normally draws hate. For one fan at Sunday's Astros game, it brought love.
Committing fan interference at the ballpark has altered the lives of some baseball fans forever. Normally, the aftermath of interference for a home fan is a living nightmare. But on Sunday, the script got flipped for one fan.
It started when a fan in the stands reached out to try to catch a foul ball hit by Yordan Alvarez. But because he made contact in the field of play, it was ruled fan interference and the Astros were handed the final out of the sixth inning.
It's okay though, because the fan who made that blunder turned out to be the most likable man on the planet. Just watch:
It turns out the fan is a recent transplant to Houston. He was at his first Astros game with his son and didn't realize he was going to commit interference in that moment. He was just trying to catch a ball for his son.
He was roundly booed in the moment but his reaction was all positive.
By the time Buster Olney got over to interview him, he was ready to make himself a national hero.
That interview was the best thing to happen to the Astros all weekend. Sure, he interfered and cost the team an out, but at least he was entertaining. The baseball played in Houston against the Yankees was not. New York came away with a three-game sweep, including Sunday's 6-1 victory.
The Astros are one game out of first place in the AL West after the rough weekend, so those losses definitely mattered.
On the plus side, Houston is still sitting in one of the AL Wild Cards places. They're 1.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays for now.
Houston can try to get things back on track on the road against the Rangers on Monday.