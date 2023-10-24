Astros fans are ready to fire Dusty Baker into the sun after rough start to Game 7
Houston Astros fans aren't happy with Dusty Baker for his managerial decisions in Game 7, and it could cost them a World Series trip.
By Mark Powell
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has never won a Game 7, and perhaps that's for a reason. Baker made the seemingly easy choice to start Cristian Javier for the pivotal contest, but the young Houston pitcher failed to make it out of the first inning. Since then, Baker put Hunter Brown and Ty France in the game in hopes of saving the Astros season.
That...didn't help much, either. Baker's Astros were down early, and while there was still time for a comeback as of this writing, the odds certainly were hot in Dusty's favor.
It's tough to blame Baker for the pitching changes specifically. Javier has been solid for the Astros all season long. Once they were behind early, Baker and Houston had to deal with an overworked bullpen. To be fair, when placed in a similar scenario with an arguably worse 'pen, Bruce Bochy turned to Jordan Montgomery. Bochy, of course, has yet to lose a Game 7. Sometimes that stats matter.
Houston Astros fans aren't happy with manager Dusty Baker
Baker has been linked to the San Francisco Giants managerial opening. He is a free agent after this postseason, as Baker is 74 years old and prefers short-term deals. There's a very good chance that a loss to the Rangers could seal his fate.
As you can see, some Astros fans are ready to turn the page in favor of a younger, fresher voice.
While Game 7 itself isn't necessarily on Baker, the Astros had two chances to close this series out in front of their own fans. Winning at Minute Maid Park has been a struggle for Houston all season long, and it seems to have gone to their heads.
While some of the comments are justified, Baker is literally just one season removed from a World Series crown. Why not show some understanding?
Oh well, such is the life of a sports fan.