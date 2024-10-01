Astros fans were given a rude introduction to Tarik Skubal during Game 1
The Detroit Tigers went on an absolute heater after the All-Star break, breaking one of the longest dry spells in professional sports to reach the MLB Postseason. A lot of folks deserve credit for Detroit's inspired play of late, but few are more consistently dominant than Tarik Skubal. The presumed AL Cy Young made his much-anticipated postseason debut against the Houston Astros on Tuesday and went about how you'd expect.
Skubal pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and a single walk on 88 pitches. He punched out six. He ended as strong as he started, too, rifling in a 99 MPH fastball to record his final out of the ballgame.
The 27-year-old was noticeably amped afterward.
There is speculation as to why Skubal exited after just 88 pitches and six innings, but his reaction does not exactly signal an injury. The Tigers were up 3-0 when Skubal exited in favor of the Tigers' bullpen, with talented righty Will Vest getting the first crack at filling Skubal's shoes.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Astros fans react strongly to Tarik Skubal's dominant postseason debut with Tigers
It's hard to imagine a better and more appropriate postseason debut for Skubal, who deserves a national audience. Detroit isn't the flashiest sports market, but this Tigers team has gradually captured hearts all across the country. We all love an underdog and the Tigers are the ultimate underdogs — er, cats? Skubal is leading the charge, a true franchise cornerstone. There's a reason he was never seriously involved in trade talks around the deadline.
The reactions from Houston fans, many of whom aren't intimately familiar with Skubal's repertoire, are pure gold. Unless you're an Astros fan, in which case it probably resembles a less desirable metal.
The Astros' offense is no joke and there isn't a more experienced core when it comes to postseason baseball. That just adds to the impressive quality of Skubal's postseason debut, which is sure not to be his final masterclass on the October stage. Even if Houston wins this series in the end, Skubal — whether it's with Detroit or not — will be back in the playoffs again before long.
At this point, it's safe to start having that conversation about Skubal. He has stiff competition from the likes of Paul Skenes or a healthy Spencer Strider, but Skubal has been the "best" starter in baseball this season. This debate changes with each season, but barring injury, Skubal is set up for a prolonged run as one of, if not the very best arms in the MLB.
Detroit continues to impress with their backs up against the wall. Skubal can't pitch every game, unfortunately, but it's quite the advantage to have him on your side.