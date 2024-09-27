Astros fans had quite the send off in what could be Alex Bregman's final home game
By Austin Owens
The Houston Astros are the champions of the American League West in 2024. While we have grown accustomed to seeing them succeed in the postseason with familiar faces such as Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, those days could quickly be coming to an end.
While the Astros will play baseball in October, they have the worst record of all division winners across Major League Baseball. We know that anyone can get hot in the playoffs and make a run at the World Series but it is safe to say that the Astros aren't exactly the favorites.
On Wednesday, Minute Maid Park had a moment that could be foreshadowing the departure of a long-tenured Astro.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Alex Bregman gets standing ovation
In Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners, Astros fans didn't have much to cheer about. Although the division had already been clinched and the remaining games on the schedule are strictly a formality, it is still tough to suffer losses to division opponents.
Astros skipper, Joe Espada, gave the fans in attendance a reason to cheer when he stepped out of the dugout to make a defensive substitution in the middle of an inning. Grae Kessinger entered the game for Alex Bregman and as Bregman made his way to the dugout, a potential heart-felt goodbye broke out.
Bregman has spent all of his nine seasons in the big leagues with the Houston Astros. The 2X all-star and Silver Slugger Award winner is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. It has been rumored that Bregman will test free agency before making a decision on where he will spend 2025 and beyond.
Many believe that Bregman is a franchise player and will ultimately end up back with the Astros. However, we have seen these instances before where money begins to talk and convince players like Bregman in this situation to find a new home. If this was indeed Bregman's last regular season home game in Houston, fans at least had the opportunity to thank him for nine years of impressive contributions and success.