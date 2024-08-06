Astros hope to finally replace Jose Abreu the right way with latest roster move
The Houston Astros are in a weird position this year. They had the talent to begin the year that could have won the World Series. They began to struggle pretty bad at the beginning of the year, falling behind in the AL West. After turning their season around, they've climbed back into the playoff and AL West race.
But at the trade deadline, they were hesitant. They didn't get a deal done for one of the top starting pitchers or relief pitchers. They also whiffed on Jose Abreu replacements, still holding one of the worst performing first base units in the entire league.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Astros call up top 5 prospect Zach Dezenzo to provide spark for Houston
Recently the Astros have tapped into their farm system looking for a spark and a Jose Abreu replacement. Chandler Rome of The Athletic is reporting that Houston is calling up their 4th ranked prospect, Zach Dezenzo.
Dezenzo, 24, wasn't projected to reach the big leagues until 2025, per MLB Pipeline, but desperate times call for desperate measures and Houston needs additional infield help pretty badly.
Dezenzo is a good candidate to move over to first base where the Astros have struggled mightily since they fumbled the signing of Jose Abreu. Jon Singleton hasn't been an MLB level first baseman, but Dezenzo's stint in Triple-A certainly makes it look like he's ready for the biggest stage.
In 11 games, Dezenzo slashed .391/.472/.739 with four home runs and four doubles. He has been tremendously hot recently and this stretch could very easily translate right into the big leagues for the Astros.
The infielder doesn't have the best hit tool around, but his raw power is truly something to behold. He has all the makings of a 30-homer guy in the big leagues when he finds his approach, swing and receives consistent playing time. He's an average fielder with a solid frame.
Houston needs whatever spark they can get at this point. This team has been destroyed with injuries this season and this won't be the last time they tap into their farm system to look for players to contribute to the postseason push.
The next area that Houston needs to address is their pitching, both starters and relievers. General Manager Dana Brown should have been more active at the deadline and now his hesitance is coming back to bite the team.