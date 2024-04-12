Astros handling of prospect suggests clock is ticking for Jose Abreu
What the Astros are doing with one of their top prospects suggests Jose Abreu is running out of time as the starter at first base.
When the Houston Astros signed Jose Abreu ahead of the 2023 campaign, a clear warning message was sent. The already-loaded Astros were adding a three-time All-Star and former MVP Award winner to a lineup featuring some of the game's best players.
What was especially scary about the addition was Abreu was replacing Yuli Gurriel, who struggled mightily in 2022 despite Houston winning the World Series. On paper, they were even better than they were the season prior when they won the World Series.
Unfortunately for Astros fans, games are not played on paper. Abreu had by far his worst MLB season, and the Astros fell short in the ALCS.
Despite Abreu's struggles, he did turn it on a bit as the season progressed. He wound up posting an impressive .945 OPS in the postseason, giving Astros fans hope that he'd look more like the star he was before signing with Houston. Unfortunately, Abreu has gotten off to a brutal start, leading to Astros fans clamoring for his benching. With how the Astros are handling one of their top prospects, their wish might be coming true sooner than later.
Astros top prospect might be preparing to take Jose Abreu's spot
Abreu has just three hits in 37 at-bats (.081 BA) with 13 strikeouts, only one walk drawn, and not a single extra-base hit. Somehow, despite only appearing in 12 games, he's been worth -0.9 bWAR already. He's been a disaster no matter how you look at it. With how poorly he's playing and the team is playing, a replacement might be needed sometime very soon. Fortunately, there's a good option waiting in the wings.
One of the great stories in Spring Training was the play of Joey Loperfido, Houston's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Loperfido had 13 hits in 34 at-bats (.382 BA) and nearly made the Opening Day roster. He's carried that success into the beginning of the minor league season with six home runs in his first 11 games and a 1.070 OPS.
As encouraging as Loperfido's start has been offensively, there isn't much of a fit on paper for the outfielder. Well, that might not be the case anymore. Loperfido has been playing more first base lately, which is notable since he did not appear there a single time in Spring Training.
Loperfido has played in 54 games in his three minor league seasons, which isn't nothing but doesn't compare to the 136 games he's played in the outfield. He appeared in just 19 games at first base last season compared to 77 in the outfield. He's a guy who can play the position but is an outfielder first.
The only possible explanation for a move like this is to start the clock on Jose Abreu. Simply put, Abreu has played himself out of the lineup. He has a bit more time to potentially turn things around, but as Loperfido continues to get reps at first base and continues to hit, it'll be harder to stick with Abreu.
What's especially unfortunate about this position Houston finds themselves in is this is not even the final year of Abreu's deal. The 37-year-old is set to make another $19.5 million in 2024. Benching him now with another full year left might seem crazy, but Abreu and Loperfido are not giving them much of a choice. It's put up or shut up time for Abreu.