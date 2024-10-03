The Astros might be headed home, but Hunter Brown is going to rule the AL for a long time
For the first time since 2017, there will be an ALCS that does not involve the Houston Astros. The Astros have been eliminated in the Wild Card Series, ending their season prematurely in utterly shocking fashion.
It's hard for Astros fans to find much to get excited about from this series. The team scored just three runs in 18 innings and got swept on their home field.
As gut-wrenching as the series loss was, there's at least one takeaway for Astros fans to hang their hats on. Hunter Brown was exceptional in his Game 2 start, only adding to his tremendous finish to the regular season.
Hunter Brown's dominance gives Astros fans something to get excited about despite horrific defeat
Despite the Astros giving him absolutely no runs of support, Hunter Brown went toe-to-toe with the impressive Tigers' pitching staff. He wound up going 5.2 innings, surrendering just one run. All the Tigers were able to do against him was record two hits and two walks. Brown struck out nine on the afternoon.
Brown did just about everything he realistically could to keep his team alive, and there was a point in time in which the Astros took the lead in this game. Their bullpen imploded in the eighth inning, allowing Detroit to pull off the sweep.
At the end of the day, it's not his fault that the lineup and bullpen failed to show up, so while yes, the team losing stinks for Astros fans, Brown putting together this kind of performance in an elimination game was so impressive - and it was nothing new for those who tuned into the regular season.
Brown's regular season couldn't have begun much worse, as he pitched to a 9.78 ERA in his six April starts. He'd kick things into gear as the season progressed, and by the time that the second half began, he was one of the best pitchers in baseball.
The right-hander posted a 2.26 ERA in 12 starts and 71.2 innings of work in the second half, striking out 74 compared to 22 walks. His 2.26 ERA in the second half ranked ahead of established aces like Tarik Skubal, Zack Wheeler, and Gerrit Cole.
To go back even further, Brown ranked fourth in the majors with a 2.51 ERA from May 1 on in 25 appearances (24 starts). He was better in the second half, but really once the month of April ended, this guy turned into an elite pitcher.
At just 26 years old, there's reason to believe that Brown has even more room to grow. This dominant postseason start wasn't a fluke - his second half of the season proves that. The pitcher he has been since May proves that. The Astros lost early, but do have an ace to hang their hat on.