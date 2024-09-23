Astros injury update on Yordan Alvarez was more painful than Josh Hader's blown save
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros lost to the Los Angeles Angels in painful fashion on Sunday thanks to closer Josh Hader, who gave up four runs and walked two batters in less than an inning pitched. The Angels would win the game, but Hader's meltdown wasn't what made headlines.
Rather, it was an injury to slugging designated hitter Yordan Alvarez that could cost the Astros another chance to the Championship Series. Houston was able to clinch an AL West crown despite the defeat and injury to Alvarez. Surely, it was a day of mixed emotions.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Yordan Alvarez injury update was less than ideal from Joe Espada
In the third inning, Alvarez slid into second base and suffered a knee injury. He was removed from the game shortly thereafter, and Joe Espada did not have good news postgame.
“Yordan is not great. That’s not what you want right now, but we just got to get ready for [Monday]," Espada said. “It’s pretty sore. Just when he slid, his weight on the knee and just the way it handled. … Hopefully we get some good news here.”
Yordan Alvarez injury history raises concerns for Astros
Alvarez has a history of knee issues, as he underwent surgery on both knees back in 2020. He also had a tear in the patellar tendon repaired early in his career. While Alvarez hasn't suffered any major knee problems to date, the Astros have tried to limit his outfield reps as a result.
The Astros slugger was starting to get hot at the right time, as he often does. Alvarez was 4-for-4 on Saturday with a home run in the Houston win, and he was 2-for-2 with a double early on Sunday. Alvarez is known for his postseason clutch gene, and it's something Astros fans were looking forward to after clinching the AL West on Sunday.
Hopefully, his knee issue isn't as serious as it seemed despite Espada's grim comment postgame.