Astros can't afford to make another looming mistake with Jose Abreu
By Curt Bishop
The Houston Astros have had a start to forget in 2024. 40 games into the season, they own a poor record of 15-25. They sit 6.5 games back of first place in the AL West and nine games back in the Wild Card race.
Things have especially been tough for veteran slugger and first baseman Jose Abreu, who signed with them prior to the 2023 season. In the second year of his three-year, $58.5 million contract, he started off the season 7-for-71 with an .099 average before being optioned to the Florida Complex League.
Fortunately, things appear to be clicking for him down in the FCL. Even manager Joe Espada is encouraged.
"He's doing well," Espada reported, h/t the Houston Chronicle. "He's taking between seven to eight at-bats the days that he goes. On the weekends, he's staying at home with his family, so he'll be back out there Monday in West Palm. But the workload has been really good. I'm getting some good reports from coaches and strength coaches about his work."
However, the Astros haven't offered a timeline for his return, and it's ultimately the smart choice as of now.
Astros can't afford to make crucial mistake with Jose Abreu
These reports from Espada have to be encouraging for the Astros and their fans. The team is going to need Abreu at his best if they're going to turn their season around and fight their way back into the mix for a postseason spot.
But they can't afford to rush him back. That would be a crucial mistake. Espada has not provided a timeline on when he may be promoted to a higher level or even rejoin the big-league team, and he wants Abreu to take as much time as he needs to get himself right.
"In my conversations with him, it sounds like he's getting that refresh," Espada continued. "He's in a really good place, so hopefully that turns into good results for him, both personally and on the baseball field."
With Abreu being down in the minors, the Astros have relied on Jon Singleton as their starting first baseman. However, his results at the plate haven't been too much better than Abreu's. The 32-year-old is hitting for a mere .232 average.
Espada does hope to see Abreu make appearances in FCL games soon so he can get his timing back. The 37-year-old has yet to homer this season and has only driven in three runs, while also posting a ghastly OPS of .269. Abreu hit .237 last season with 18 home runs, 90 RBI, and a .679 OPS.