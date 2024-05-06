Astros won't trade Justin Verlander, but there is an exception
By Scott Rogust
The Houston Astros are having a poor start to the 2024 season, their first under new manager Joe Espada. As of this writing, Houston is 12-22 on the year, tied with the Los Angeles Angels for last place in the AL West. That's right, the Shohei Ohtani-less Angels.
Yes, it's only a month into the season, but it is fair to question whether the Astros will opt to sell some players at the trade deadline. Although it seems unlikely team owner Jim Crane would ever do that, it is something to think about it. Well, one player would be difficult to move if they were to go that route.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted in his most recent weekly column that it was "time to stop the speculation" about the Astros flipping starting pitcher Justin Verlander. That's because Verlander carries a full no-trade clause in his contract.
So there's a small, minimal chance of trading Verlander, but Nightengale notes that it's unlikely considering the pitcher "loves playing in Houston."
Justin Verlander unlikely to be traded unless pitcher were to waive no-trade clause
While it's easier said than done to convince a player to waive their no trade clause or pick a team he would prefer to be dealt to. For Verlander, that doesn't appear to be the case. Nightengale brings up that Verlander used this clause last year when getting shopped by the New York Mets at the trade deadline, and told them he would only accept a deal to the Astros.
So Verlander's future is in his hands. He's earned that. Could things change? Of course. But it's highly improbable that Verlander would want to leave Houston by the July 30 trade deadline.
Verlander was sidelined for the start of the season due to a shoulder injury. Through three starts, Verlander recorded a 2.08 ERA, a 1.154 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, and seven walks in 17.1 innings.
There is still plenty of season left to go for the Astros to turn things around. As of now, fans are wondering for the first time in a long time if they will be sellers at the deadline.