Astros-Mets restart time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field
The Houston Astros and New York Mets were deadlocked at 4-4 going into a tense bottom of the ninth inning when a rain delay kept players and fans from a potentially thrilling finish.
The delay was called around 4:00 p.m. ET as thunder and the threat of lightning near Citi Field made finishing the game impossible.
We're keeping an eye on the ballpark and updates on a return to action.
Astros-Mets rain delay: Restart time is TBD
This article will be updated as the Mets and Astros provide more information on the status of the game.
4:10 p.m. ET: The Mets may have wanted to see play continue with hopes of capping off their comeback with a walk off. They will have to wait...and it could be a long one.
A Twittter account dedicated to weather and the New York Mets, @WxMets, suggested the delay could be lengthy with radar showing significant amounts of rain heading for Citi Field.
When or if play resumes, Ryan Pressly will pitch to Luis Torrens with the game on the line. Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor are guaranteed to get a crack at the Astros closer as well.
New York trailed 4-0 going into the sixth inning. The Astros scored on a Jon Singleton home run in the second inning, then a Yanier Diaz hit an RBI single and scored a run in the fourth. Jose Altuve drove in Mauricio Dubon in the fifth to add to the advantage.
The Mets woke up in the bottom of the sixth as Mark Vientos' double scored Pete Alsonso and Brandon Nimmo. It was Nimmo who tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a 412-foot, two-run home run.
That came after Jose Altuve was ejected for arguing with the umpires over a ball that fouled off his left foot but was called fair.
Sunday's game is for the series win. The Mets won Friday's game 7-2 while the Astros hit back on Saturday with a 9-6 win. New York remains one of the hottest teams in MLB.
A loss on Sunday would be their first back-to-back defeat since June 1 and 2 vs. the Diamondbacks.
The Astros are also on a hot streak with four series wins in a row.