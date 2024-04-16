Astros finally get the positive rotation update they desperately need
The Houston Astros had a rough start to the season, especially with their rotation. A Justin Verlander update is a surprising change of direction.
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros have been without some of their best starting pitchers so far this season, including Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers, among others. While Houston awaits updates on much of their rotation, Verlander could be returning sooner than initially thought.
Verlander believes he is ready to start this week if necessary. However, it remains to be seen if the Astros and Joe Espada want to push their aging ace that far.
“I do feel like I’m ready to step on the mound again, whether that’s for us or somebody else. That’s their decision," Verlander said.
However, Espada didn't shoot down Verlander's request when asked by the Houston media, and for good reason.
"He's in a good spot," Espada said. "He feels good. He feels confident. He wants to contribute. He knows that we need him on the mound, we need his presence and right now and he's right where he needs to be."
Houston Astros rotation with Justin Verlander is suddenly much better
The Astros rotation has been struggling so far this season. In fact, staying afloat without Verlander or Valdez would've been a miracle, and Houston did not achieve that. In his last start in Sugar Land, Verlander gave up six runs in just over four innings pitched. If anything, Houston just wanted to drive up JV's pitch count to prepare him for MLB action.
"You're not quite in season form," Verlander said. "The only way to practice pitching at full speed is to actually go out there and do it. As much as I would like to, I can't practice full speed in the bullpen. It's just not possible. So you really hope that your body starts to sync things up when you're out there in a game and you learn from each time you're out there, and I think I'm doing just that."
Espada will have Verlander on a pitch count when he makes his debut, and will watch his innings moving forward.